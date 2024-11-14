Moderna's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $381,093, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $293,373.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $65.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 1677.71 with a total volume of 5,741.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.8 $22.25 $22.6 $22.50 $113.0K 2 50 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.96 $2.91 $2.96 $35.00 $73.1K 2.1K 363 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $0.84 $0.7 $0.84 $41.00 $65.5K 4.2K 2.0K MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.95 $7.8 $7.9 $40.00 $61.6K 180 132 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $1.19 $1.09 $1.18 $41.00 $61.3K 4.2K 1.1K

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Moderna, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,268,882, the price of MRNA is down by -1.86%, reaching $41.35. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 98 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Moderna options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

