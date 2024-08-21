Moderna's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $316,192, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $1,305,020.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $120.0 for Moderna during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 388.11 with a total volume of 2,406.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $6.85 $6.4 $6.78 $85.00 $915.3K 5 0 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.4 $6.2 $6.4 $65.00 $256.0K 1.3K 420 MRNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $1.74 $1.32 $1.51 $90.00 $203.8K 658 1.7K MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.25 $15.0 $15.0 $100.00 $97.5K 449 0 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.3 $14.1 $14.1 $120.00 $31.0K 350 26

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

In light of the recent options history for Moderna, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Moderna Currently trading with a volume of 3,065,511, the MRNA's price is down by -0.33%, now at $86.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Moderna with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

