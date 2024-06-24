Moderna's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Moderna. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $597,836, and 16 are calls, amounting to $536,072.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $180.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 1090.71 with a total volume of 636.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.65 $6.3 $6.45 $90.00 $258.0K 585 0 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.87 $2.63 $2.63 $125.00 $71.0K 7.5K 37 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $13.8 $13.6 $13.75 $135.00 $68.7K 300 0 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.75 $23.65 $23.65 $145.00 $63.8K 543 0 MRNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $68.35 $66.55 $67.36 $70.00 $60.6K 144 0

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

In light of the recent options history for Moderna, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Moderna With a trading volume of 1,501,914, the price of MRNA is up by 1.12%, reaching $134.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

