Moderna's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,594,617 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $394,717.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $60.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Moderna's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Moderna's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.5 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $33.15 $33.15 $33.15 $60.00 $198.9K 215 49 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.15 $6.3 $30.00 $126.0K 1.0K 215 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $8.45 $7.45 $8.45 $30.00 $114.0K 195 228 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.45 $14.65 $14.65 $40.00 $84.9K 6.4K 119 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $31.00 $83.3K 258 199

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

In light of the recent options history for Moderna, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 15,324,366, the MRNA's price is down by -8.44%, now at $28.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 31 days.

Expert Opinions on Moderna

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $33. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.

Latest Ratings for MRNA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight Mar 2025 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Neutral Feb 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

