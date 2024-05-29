Moderna's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Moderna. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $204,817, and 7 are calls, amounting to $310,539.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $200.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/28/24 $3.35 $2.75 $2.75 $165.00 $84.7K 128 308 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.5 $11.45 $12.5 $200.00 $62.5K 73 50 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $9.85 $9.25 $9.55 $152.50 $58.6K 1.6K 343 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $155.00 $39.6K 896 89 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $33.0 $28.75 $31.55 $135.00 $34.7K 47 11

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Moderna, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Moderna Trading volume stands at 1,170,469, with MRNA's price down by -7.66%, positioned at $141.47. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

