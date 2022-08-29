Markets
Moderna's Omicron-targeting Booster Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Clearance In Switzerland

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) said on Monday that it has received a temporary authorization in Switzerland for its Omicron-targeting bivalent booster vaccine, Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron or mRNA-1273.214, to prevent Covid-19 among the people above 18 years.

Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron is a bivalent vaccine that contains 25 µg of mRNA-1273 (Spikevax), and 25 µg of a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant of concern (BA.1).

Study results showed that mRNA-1273.214 has demonstrated significantly higher antibody titers against Omicron BA.1 and BA.4/5 subvariants when compared with mRNA-1273.

Moderna aims to make Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron available to the Swiss people in early September.

The drug major has already received approval for mRNA-1273.214 in the UK, and has also completed regulatory submissions for the next-generation vaccine worldwide.

