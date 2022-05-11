Moderna's new CFO Jorge Gomez steps down

May 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez departed the company a day after taking charge.

The company said the exit follows an internal investigation by his former employer, Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O, into matters including financial reporting.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

