Moderna's new CFO Jorge Gomez steps down

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

May 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez departed the company a day after taking charge.

The company said the exit follows an internal investigation by his former employer, Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O, into matters including financial reporting.

