Moderna's (MRNA) Lags on Q3 Earnings, Lowers '22 Sales Outlook

Moderna, Inc. MRNA reported earnings of $2.53 per share for the third quarter of 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04. Earnings declined 67% in the quarter. The year-over-year decline in the bottom line was due to lower revenues and higher operating expenses incurred during the third quarter.

Revenues in the quarter were $3.36 billion, which also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.33 billion. Total revenues were down 32.3% year over year due to declining COVID-19 vaccine sales during the quarter.

Quarter in Detail

Product sales, entirely from the sale of COVID-19 vaccines, were down 35.1% year over year to $3.12 billion, driven by lower sales volume of COVID due to the timing of market authorizations for bivalent booster vaccines. Sequentially, the sales figures declined 31.1%.

Grant revenues were $144 million compared with $140 million in the year-ago quarter. Collaboration revenues were $100 million compared with $19 million in the year-ago quarter. The company earns collaboration revenues from agreements with several big pharma/biotech companies, including AstraZeneca, Merck MRK and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $278 million, up 65% year over year. The upside can be attributed to an increase in personnel-related expenses and increased spending in commercialization activities.

Research & development expenses were $820 million, up 57% from the year-ago period’s levels. The significant increase was primarily attributable to higher clinical costs and personnel-related expenses.

The company ended the quarter with $17.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $18.1 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.

Trims 2022 Guidance

Following the delay of certain deliveries of its bivalent COVID-19 vaccine doses due to short-term supply-related issues, Moderna cut its annual sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine. Management now expects revenue from advanced purchase agreements in the range of $18-$19 billion, down from the previous guidance of nearly $21 billion. The company deferred deliveries worth $2-$3 billion out to next year.

Following the opening bell on Nov 3, Moderna’s shares dived down 12% due to the cut in sales guidance for its COVID vaccine. In the year so far, shares of the company have declined 41.6% compared with the industry’s 22.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company maintained combined R&D and SG&A expenses to be approximately $4 billion in 2022. It expects capital expenditure to be around $500 million, down from the previous range of $600-$800 million.

Coronavirus Vaccine Update

This August, the FDA authorized mRNA-1273.222, a BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID vaccine for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged six years and older. This booster vaccine has been developed specifically to cater to the U.S. market. A deal worth $1.7 billion has been inked with the U.S. government for this new vaccine. A regulatory filing is also pending in the European Union seeking authorization for mRNA-1273.222 in individuals aged 12 years and older.

During the third quarter, Moderna also gained authorizations in Europe, Australia and Japan for using mRNA-1273.214, a bivalent COVID vaccine designed to target the BA.1 Omicron subvariant.

Other Key Pipeline Updates

Moderna has several other mRNA-based pipeline candidates targeting different indications in its pipeline. The leading candidates among them are mRNA-1010 (seasonal flu vaccine), mRNA-1345 (respiratory syncytial virus vaccine) and mRNA-1647 (cytomegalovirus vaccine), which are in pivotal late-stage studies. Data from the influenza vaccine is expected in first-quarter 2023.

Last month, Moderna announced that partner Merck exercised an option under an existing collaboration agreement. Per the agreement, the companies will jointly develop and commercialize Moderna’s PCV candidate, mRNA-4157/V940. In consideration for exercising the option, Merck will pay $250 million to Moderna. This payment by Merck was received in fourth-quarter 2022.

mRNA-4157 is currently being evaluated in a mid-stage study by Moderna in combination with Merck’s blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment for patients with high-risk melanoma. Data from this study is expected by this year’s end.

