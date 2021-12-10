US Markets
MRNA

Moderna's mRNA-based flu vaccine shows promise in early-stage study

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna Inc's messenger RNA-based experimental seasonal flu vaccine has produced robust antibodies against all four strains of the influenza virus in an early stage study, the vaccine maker said on Friday.

Adds details on flu and pan respiratory vaccine

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc'sMRNA.Omessenger RNA-based experimental seasonal flu vaccine has produced robust antibodies against all four strains of the influenza virus in an early stage study, the vaccine maker said on Friday.

The early-stage study is ongoing and a mid-stage study testing of the vaccine, mRNA-1010, is now fully enrolled, the company said.

This data, though limited, puts Moderna ahead of other drugmakers, including rival Pfizer Inc PFE.N, that are also testing their flu vaccine based on messenger RNA.

Moderna also said it was developing a pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which would target multiple viruses including COVID-19, flu and Respiratory syncytial virus.

The new vaccine, mRNA-1345, has demonstrated positive early-stage results, it said.

"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections ... our goal is to limit this suffering with an annual pan-respiratory single dose booster vaccine," Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular