Moderna's MRNA-1283 COVID-19 Vaccine Design Meets Primary Endpoints In Phase 3 Clinical Trial

March 26, 2024 — 11:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced on Tuesday that its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine design mRNA-1283 has met the primary endpoints of the NextCOVE Phase 3 clinical trial.

The trial showed a positive immune response against SARS-CoV-2 compared to Moderna's licensed COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273.222.

The NEXTCove study involved around 11,400 participants aged 12 years and older in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

The most common side effects reported were injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, and chills.

Moderna stated that it will share a detailed analysis of the Phase 3 trial data for mRNA-1283 at its Vaccines Day event on March 27 and in upcoming scientific conferences.

