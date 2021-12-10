US Markets
Moderna's flu vaccine shows promise in early-stage study

Moderna Inc said on Friday its experimental seasonal flu vaccine produced robust antibodies in an early stage study in younger and older adults.

The early-stage study is ongoing, and a mid-stage study testing the messenger RNA-based vaccine is now fully enrolled, the company said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

