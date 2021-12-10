Moderna's flu vaccine shows promise in early-stage study

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Friday its experimental seasonal flu vaccine produced robust antibodies in an early stage study in younger and older adults.

The early-stage study is ongoing, and a mid-stage study testing the messenger RNA-based vaccine is now fully enrolled, the company said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.