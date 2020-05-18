Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early-stage study

May 18 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday its experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed promise in early trials and it looks to advance the vaccine into late-stage trials in July.

The vaccine, mRNA-1273, was also found to be generally safe and well tolerated in the early-stage study, the drug developer said.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

