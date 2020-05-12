Moderna's experimental coronavirus vaccine gets FDA's 'fast track' status

May 12 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine had gained the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's "fast track" designation.

The agency's fast track status is designed to expedite the review of treatments and vaccines meant for serious conditions.

