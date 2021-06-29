Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant in lab study

June 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against emerging variants, including the delta variant first identified in India, in a lab study.

Data was reported from blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second dose of the vaccine in an early-stage trial.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

