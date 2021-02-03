Markets
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Interim Authorization In Singapore

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), Wednesday announced that the Singapore Health Sciences Authority has approved the interim authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for use under the Pandemic Special Access Route.

"Today's authorization is another important step in the global fight against COVID-19," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "I want to thank the Singapore Ministry of Health and the HSA for their collaboration and for the confidence they have demonstrated in COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna with this decision."

Moderna has also received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in the United States, Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

