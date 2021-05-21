Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Conditional Marketing Authorization In South Korea

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea has approved the company's application for Conditional Marketing Authorization for its mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

GC Pharma in South Korea is the company's marketing authorization holder and distributor of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for the South Korea.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is authorized pursuant to a Conditional Marketing Authorization in South Korea for use in adults aged 18 years and older.

Moderna announced earlier this year that it plans to open a commercial subsidiary in South Korea in 2021.

South Korea has secured access to 40 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna.

Moderna has also received emergency or other conditional, interim or provisional authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in the U.S., Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore, Qatar, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Paraguay, Japan and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization.

