Markets
MRNA

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Conditional Marketing Authorization In South Korea

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea has approved the company's application for Conditional Marketing Authorization for its mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

GC Pharma in South Korea is the company's marketing authorization holder and distributor of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for the South Korea.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is authorized pursuant to a Conditional Marketing Authorization in South Korea for use in adults aged 18 years and older.

Moderna announced earlier this year that it plans to open a commercial subsidiary in South Korea in 2021.

South Korea has secured access to 40 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna.

Moderna has also received emergency or other conditional, interim or provisional authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in the U.S., Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore, Qatar, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Paraguay, Japan and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular