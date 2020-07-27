US Markets
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate moves into late-stage trial

Moderna Inc said on Monday it has started a U.S. government-backed late-stage trial evaluating its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, in about 30,000 adults who do not have the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The main goal of the study will be prevention of the symptomatic COVID-19 disease, the company said.

