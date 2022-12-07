Moderna, Zillow and 28 More Companies That Made the Fortune 500 in 2022

The Fortune 500 is a much-lauded list of the America’s biggest companies. Qualification is solely based on a company’s revenues. The 2022 edition is the 68th in its history.

There is always turnover in the Fortune 500 based on the rising and falling fortunes of America’s biggest companies. This is particularly true in recent years, when fortunes are made and lost more dramatically thanks to a variety of market factors.

Typically, membership on the list is an imprimatur of quality and status, but it can also simply reflect current market trends. Moderna, for example, was a company with no products or revenue to speak of until the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, at which time it catapulted into the big leagues with billions of dollars of revenue. Coinbase Global only went public in 2021 and rose to prominence on the back of the cryptocurrency surge, but whether or not it continues to rise up the Fortune 500 or drop off it will likely depend on whether the current “crypto winter” passes.

The surge in oil prices has helped boost the revenue of countless energy companies in 2022, some of which now find their names on the Fortune 500 for the first time. Here’s a look at the financial highlights of the 30 companies that are new to the Fortune 500 in 2022, including their ranking, revenues, profits, assets, market value and number of employees.

171. Cleveland-Cliffs

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 171

171 Revenues: $20,444,000,000

$20,444,000,000 Profits: $2,988,000,000

$2,988,000,000 Assets: $18,975,000,000

$18,975,000,000 Market Value : $16,891,200,000

: $16,891,200,000 Employees: 26,000

195. Moderna

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 195

195 Revenues: $18,471,000,000

$18,471,000,000 Profits: $12,202,000,000

$12,202,000,000 Assets: $24,669,000,000

$24,669,000,000 Market Value : $69,424,300,000

: $69,424,300,000 Employees: 2,700

309. Devon Energy

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 309

309 Revenues: $12,206,000,000

$12,206,000,000 Profits: $2,813,000,000

$2,813,000,000 Assets: $21,025,000,000

$21,025,000,000 Market Value : $39,274,100,000

: $39,274,100,000 Employees: 1,600

322. International Flavors & Fragrances

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 322

322 Revenues: $11,656,000,000

$11,656,000,000 Profits: $270,000,000

$270,000,000 Assets: $39,658,000,000

$39,658,000,000 Market Value : $33,455,600,000

: $33,455,600,000 Employees: 24,000

335. Caesars Entertainment

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 335

335 Revenues: $11,110,000,000

$11,110,000,000 Profits: -$1,019,000,000

-$1,019,000,000 Assets: $38,031,000,000

$38,031,000,000 Market Value : $16,564,600,000

: $16,564,600,000 Employees: 49,000

364. MGM Resorts International

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 364

364 Revenues: $9,680,100,000

$9,680,100,000 Profits: $1,254,400,000

$1,254,400,000 Assets: $40,899,100,000

$40,899,100,000 Market Value : $18,257,900,000

: $18,257,900,000 Employees: 60,500

386. Apollo Global Management

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 386

386 Revenues: $9,124,000,000

$9,124,000,000 Profits: $1,838,500,000

$1,838,500,000 Assets: $30,501,900,000

$30,501,900,000 Market Value : $37,194,000,000

: $37,194,000,000 Employees: 2,153

395. Jackson Financial

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 395

395 Revenues: $8,848,000,000

$8,848,000,000 Profits: $3,183,000,000

$3,183,000,000 Assets: $375,484,000,000

$375,484,000,000 Market Value : $3,895,100,000

: $3,895,100,000 Employees: 3,150

398. Carlyle Group

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 398

398 Revenues: $8,782,100,000

$8,782,100,000 Profits: $2,974,700,000

$2,974,700,000 Assets: $21,250,400,000

$21,250,400,000 Market Value : $17,427,500,000

: $17,427,500,000 Employees: 1,850

401. UFP Industries

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 401

401 Revenues: $8,636,100,000

$8,636,100,000 Profits: $535,600,000

$535,600,000 Assets: $3,245,300,000

$3,245,300,000 Market Value : $4,790,500,000

: $4,790,500,000 Employees: 15,000

404. Expedia Group

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 404

404 Revenues: $8,598,000,000

$8,598,000,000 Profits: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 Assets: $21,548,000,000

$21,548,000,000 Market Value : $30,746,500,000

: $30,746,500,000 Employees: 14,800

424. Zillow Group

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 424

424 Revenues: $8,147,400,000

$8,147,400,000 Profits: -$527,800,000

-$527,800,000 Assets: $10,695,500,000

$10,695,500,000 Market Value : $12,287,100,000

: $12,287,100,000 Employees: 8,005

425. Opendoor Technologies

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 425

425 Revenues: $8,021,000,000

$8,021,000,000 Profits: -$662,000,000

-$662,000,000 Assets: $9,506,000,000

$9,506,000,000 Market Value : $5,364,100,000

: $5,364,100,000 Employees: 2,816

430. GXO Logistics

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 430

430 Revenues: $7,940,000,000

$7,940,000,000 Profits: $153,000,000

$153,000,000 Assets: $7,271,000,000

$7,271,000,000 Market Value : $8,193,000,000

: $8,193,000,000 Employees: 97,500

431. APA

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 431

431 Revenues: $7,928,000,000

$7,928,000,000 Profits: $973,000,000

$973,000,000 Assets: $13,303,000,000

$13,303,000,000 Market Value : $14,332,300,000

: $14,332,300,000 Employees: 2,253

437. Coinbase Global

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 437

437 Revenues: $7,839,400,000

$7,839,400,000 Profits: $3,624,100,000

$3,624,100,000 Assets: $21,274,400,000

$21,274,400,000 Market Value : $41,670,400,000

: $41,670,400,000 Employees: 3,730

447. Hess

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 447

447 Revenues: $7,583,000,000

$7,583,000,000 Profits: $559,000,000

$559,000,000 Assets: $20,515,000,000

$20,515,000,000 Market Value : $33,155,200,000

: $33,155,200,000 Employees: 1,545

461. TravelCenters of America

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 461

461 Revenues: $7,336,800,000

$7,336,800,000 Profits: $58,500,000

$58,500,000 Assets: $3,508,500,000

$3,508,500,000 Market Value : $637,500,000

: $637,500,000 Employees: 16,540

462. Hertz Global Holdings

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 462

462 Revenues: $7,336,000,000

$7,336,000,000 Profits: $366,000,000

$366,000,000 Assets: $19,783,000,000

$19,783,000,000 Market Value : $9,508,900,000

: $9,508,900,000 Employees: 23,000

479. Diamondback Energy

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 479

479 Revenues: $6,797,000,000

$6,797,000,000 Profits: $2,182,000,000

$2,182,000,000 Assets: $22,898,000,000

$22,898,000,000 Market Value : $24,320,000,000

: $24,320,000,000 Employees: 870

480. Victoria’s Secret

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 480

480 Revenues: $6,784,600,000

$6,784,600,000 Profits: $646,400,000

$646,400,000 Assets: $4,344,000,000

$4,344,000,000 Market Value : $4,330,400,000

: $4,330,400,000 Employees: 24,000

483. ON Semiconductor

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 483

483 Revenues: $6,739,800,000

$6,739,800,000 Profits: $1,009,600,000

$1,009,600,000 Assets: $9,626,000,000

$9,626,000,000 Market Value : $27,078,700,000

: $27,078,700,000 Employees: 31,650

485. EnLink Midstream

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 485

485 Revenues: $6,685,900,000

$6,685,900,000 Profits: $22,400,000

$22,400,000 Assets: $8,483,200,000

$8,483,200,000 Market Value : $4,670,600,000

: $4,670,600,000 Employees: 1,073

486. Southwestern Energy

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 486

486 Revenues: $6,667,000,000

$6,667,000,000 Profits: -$25,000,000

-$25,000,000 Assets: $11,848,000,000

$11,848,000,000 Market Value : $7,989,700,000

: $7,989,700,000 Employees: 938

488. Dillard’s

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 488

488 Revenues: $6,624,300,000

$6,624,300,000 Profits: $862,500,000

$862,500,000 Assets: $3,245,600,000

$3,245,600,000 Market Value : $4,928,200,000

: $4,928,200,000 Employees: 25,350

491. Landstar System

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 491

491 Revenues: $6,540,400,000

$6,540,400,000 Profits: $381,500,000

$381,500,000 Assets: $2,045,500,000

$2,045,500,000 Market Value : $5,600,000,000

: $5,600,000,000 Employees: 1,399

492. CF Industries Holdings

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 492

492 Revenues: $6,538,300,000

$6,538,300,000 Profits: $917,100,000

$917,100,000 Assets: $12,375,200,000

$12,375,200,000 Market Value : $214,551,300,000

: $214,551,300,000 Employees: 3,003

494. Robert Half Holdings

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 494

494 Revenues: $6,461,400,000

$6,461,400,000 Profits: $598,600,000

$598,600,000 Assets: $2,952,400,000

$2,952,400,000 Market Value : $12,638,100,000

: $12,638,100,000 Employees: 14,600

495. Compass

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 495

495 Revenues: $6,421,000,000

$6,421,000,000 Profits: -$494,100,000

-$494,100,000 Assets: $1,800,600,000

$1,800,600,000 Market Value : $3,358,800,000

: $3,358,800,000 Employees: 4,775

498. ARKO

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 498

498 Revenues: $6,412,600,000

$6,412,600,000 Profits: $59,200,000

$59,200,000 Assets: $2,942,300,000

$2,942,300,000 Market Value : $1,133,900,000

: $1,133,900,000 Employees: 11,236

Methodology: For this support piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 Fortune 500 list to highlight the 30 new companies to the list for the year and highlight some of the companies financials. All data was collected and is up to date as of November 21, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Moderna, Zillow and 28 More Companies That Made the Fortune 500 in 2022

