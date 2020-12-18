Markets
MRNA

'Moderna Vaccine Overwhelmingly Approved:' Trump Tweets

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Moderna Inc.'s (MRNA) coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273, has been approved for emergency use in the U.S. and its distribution will start immediately.

However, neither the U.S. Food and Drug Administration nor Moderna have confirmed the vaccine's approval.

"Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately," Trump said in a tweet.

The Moderna vaccine will now be the second COVID-19 vaccine available for emergency use in the U.S.

Pfizer's and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, received emergency use authorization in the U.S. last week. The companies have already started the distribution of their vaccine shots across the U.S from Monday.

On Thursday, the FDA's vaccine advisory committee recommended the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Meanwhile, Moderna said in a statement that the European Commission has exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Thus, the Commission has committed for a total of 160 million doses so far.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular