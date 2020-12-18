'Moderna Vaccine Overwhelmingly Approved:' Trump Tweets

(RTTNews) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Moderna Inc.'s (MRNA) coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273, has been approved for emergency use in the U.S. and its distribution will start immediately.

However, neither the U.S. Food and Drug Administration nor Moderna have confirmed the vaccine's approval.

"Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately," Trump said in a tweet.

The Moderna vaccine will now be the second COVID-19 vaccine available for emergency use in the U.S.

Pfizer's and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, received emergency use authorization in the U.S. last week. The companies have already started the distribution of their vaccine shots across the U.S from Monday.

On Thursday, the FDA's vaccine advisory committee recommended the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Meanwhile, Moderna said in a statement that the European Commission has exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Thus, the Commission has committed for a total of 160 million doses so far.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.