Moderna, Vaccine Makers Up on Omicron Protection News

Drug maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) brought out some great news that may well give its share price a lift.

It's already done some nice things for several other drug makers as well. This time, it's focused on the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has destabilized several markets. I'm currently neutral on Moderna stock. Moderna has made successes. The value of these successes, however, is likely baked in.

The year in Moderna shares so far started out flat, before developing some epic volatility. A slight rise in January brought the company to around $150 a share, where it stayed for most of 2021's first half.

Then, in June, the company began an almost meteoric rise, roughly tripling its share price in the time between Memorial Day and August 8. However, the company pulled back from a serious challenge to $500 a share soon after.

The share price briefly settled in at around the $400 level, before late September brought another big slide. Then, a slight recovery kicked in before another major dip that lasted most of November's first half. A major recovery followed, but it proved to have no real steam as a new dip followed. That brings us to today, where Moderna shares are posing a serious challenge... to $300 per share.

Moderna released some news that should make vaccine fans ecstatic. The company announced that its vaccine and boosters, provide a level of protection against the Omicron variant that's 37 times more effective than vaccines without boosters.

While Moderna's new data still requires review — it's also still preliminary — the result is certainly reassuring. That's specifically what Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel called the news in a company release.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Moderna has a Hold consensus rating. That's based on six Buys, six Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Moderna price target of $311.83 implies 15.7% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $135 per share to a high of $468 per share.

Delicious Results Already Baked In

The vaccines seem to be having some kind of solid effect. That's definitely a step up from Bancel's remarks from about three weeks ago. Three weeks ago, Bancel was offering statements saying vaccines would be minimally effective against the Omicron variant. Remember this?

“There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness level) is the same level...we had with Delta. I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to...are like 'This is not going to be good.'”

That doesn't mean much for Moderna's stock price, however, aside from the win Moderna can now chalk up. The latest reports suggest that Omicron is minimally effective as a virus anyway.

Word out of South Africa says health ministers there are encouraging an end to contact tracing for the Omicron variant. A recent study in the British Medical Journal doesn't help matters. Moderna's vaccine is apparently four times more likely to cause heart muscle inflammation than Pfizer's. Reports note, however, that both do so only rarely.

Still, for those who prefer their protection against viruses to come out of a vial, the news is excellent. Even if Omicron is proving little trouble, being able to tout a 37-fold increase in protection is a fantastic marketing tool.

While Moderna's dividend history is a bit troubling in that it doesn't exist, it's still got a solid drug portfolio to fall back on. That includes the COVID-19 vaccine and assorted boosters, one of the biggest wins of the 21st century so far.

Concluding Views

Any assessment on Moderna right now must acknowledge both the solid benefit points and potential problems. The recent pullback in price is welcome.

However, Moderna is trying to sell vaccines into a declining market. COVID-19's successive iterations seem to pack less and less punch every time. It's getting to the point where some may reconsider further boosters and leave Moderna behind.

With no dividends to speak of and a product line that's losing some luster, it may not be a great time to get in on Moderna right now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

