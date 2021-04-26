Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman

GENEVA, April 26 (Reuters) - Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.

"Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG (technical advisory group) meeting today," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the U.S. drugmaker's vaccine was expected in one to four days, he said.

So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer PFE.N, AstraZeneca AZN.L and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product's safety and efficacy.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)

((Stephanie.Nebehay@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 2161; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.nebehay.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; twitter @StephNebehay))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.