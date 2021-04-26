Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing on April 30 - WHO spokesman
GENEVA, April 26 (Reuters) - Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine is being reviewed on April 30 by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.
"We are discussing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday 30 April 2021,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the U.S. drugmaker's vaccine was expected in one to four days after that, he said.
So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer PFE.N, AstraZeneca AZN.L and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product's safety and efficacy.
