Moderna Unusual Options Activity For October 22

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $689,406 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $410,243.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $310.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $50.00 $375.0K 1.1K 875 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.5 $70.00 $75.9K 1.2K 566 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.1 $3.0 $3.02 $50.00 $60.4K 4.8K 212 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.45 $70.00 $50.6K 1.2K 98 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.95 $4.9 $4.95 $70.00 $47.5K 961 128

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Moderna, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Moderna's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,382,217, the MRNA's price is down by -1.08%, now at $53.22. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Moderna

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $55.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Moderna with a target price of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Moderna with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.