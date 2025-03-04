Moderna Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $2,799,688, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $618,935.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $80.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.35 $6.2 $6.21 $30.00 $931.5K 8.4K 1.5K MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.35 $13.3 $13.3 $40.00 $931.0K 9.4K 700 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $14.75 $13.45 $14.75 $40.00 $187.3K 511 128 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.25 $7.1 $7.18 $30.00 $143.9K 13.3K 237 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.8 $6.75 $6.8 $25.00 $142.1K 2.0K 209

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

In light of the recent options history for Moderna, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Moderna With a trading volume of 5,515,339, the price of MRNA is down by -1.55%, reaching $29.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. What The Experts Say On Moderna

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $49.25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

