Moderna, UNICEF Ink Long-term Supply Deal For Up To 500 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and UNICEF announced Wednesday that they have signed a long-term agreement for the supply of COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of the COVAX Facility as part of the agreement announced in May 2021.

Under the long-term agreement, UNICEF and its procurement partners including the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) will have access to up to 34 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to be delivered in the fourth quarter 2021 and up to 466 million doses in 2022.

All doses are offered at Moderna's lowest tiered price, in line with the Company's global access commitments.

On April 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. In December 2020, the U.S. FDA had authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older.

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center.

