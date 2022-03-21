US Markets
Moderna to supply additional 7 mln doses of COVID booster vaccine to Switzerland

Ann Maria Shibu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 21 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday it has signed a new agreement with Switzerland for the supply of another seven million doses of its COVID-19 booster vaccine for delivery in 2023.

The agreement also includes an option of seven million doses for delivery in 2023 and 2024, the U.S. biotechnology company said in a statement.

These doses are in addition to the seven million doses of booster vaccine that Switzerland previously secured.

