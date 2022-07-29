Moderna to supply 66 mln doses of bivalent COVID booster to U.S

July 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Friday it has signed an agreement with the U.S. government to supply 66 million doses of its bivalent booster vaccine that targets the Omicron variants of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

