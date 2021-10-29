US Markets
MRNA

Moderna to supply 56.5 million more doses to global vaccine alliance GAVI

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Moderna Inc on Friday announced a pact with the GAVI vaccine alliance to supply a further 56.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of next year to low- and middle-income countries.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Friday announced a pact with the GAVI vaccine alliance to supply a further 56.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of next year to low- and middle-income countries.

The doses will be in addition to an earlier commitment to supply 60 million doses, Moderna said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular