Moderna to supply 56.5 million more doses to global vaccine alliance GAVI

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Friday announced a pact with the GAVI vaccine alliance to supply a further 56.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of next year to low- and middle-income countries.

The doses will be in addition to an earlier commitment to supply 60 million doses, Moderna said.

