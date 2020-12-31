US Markets
Moderna to supply 40 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea

Dania Nadeem Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna Inc on Thursday confirmed it will supply 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the South Korean government, with deliveries starting in May.

The vaccine, which is authorized for emergency use in the United States and Canada, is not currently approved in South Korea.

The company said it would work with regulators to pursue an approval prior to the distribution of the vaccine.

