Moderna To Supply 40 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To South Korea

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) confirmed Thursday that it has reached a supply agreement with the government of the Republic of Korea to provide 40 million doses of its COVID-19 Vaccine.

As per the terms of the proposed agreement, deliveries would begin in May 2021.

The COVID-19 Vaccine is not currently approved for use in South Korea. But the company will work with regulators to pursue the necessary approvals prior to distribution, Moderna said in a statement.

Moderna said Tuesday that it was engaged in discussions with the government of South Korea to potentially provide 40 million or more doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Earlier today, FedEx Express Canada and Innomar Strategies said that they have begun to distribute Moderna COVID-19 vaccine across Canada.

The Canadian roll-out comes shortly after the FedEx network started delivering both the Pfizer-BioNTech and later the Moderna vaccines across the U.S., beginning mid-December.

British drug major AstraZeneca Plc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed by the University of Oxford, was approved on Wednesday for emergency supply in the UK.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved in the U.S., which started mass vaccination on December 14. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273 also was approved for emergency use in the U.S. on December 18.

