Markets
MRNA

Moderna To Supply 13 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To The Philippines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced that it has supply agreement with the Government of The Philippines for 13 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna.

As per the terms of deal, deliveries would begin in mid-2021.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna is not currently approved for use in the Philippines. But the Company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution, the company said in a statement.

The company also stated that the separate agreement with the Philippine Government and private sector for the supply of an additional 7 million doses is also anticipated.

"We thank the Government and the private sector for their collaboration to bring the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to the Philippines," said Stphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

"We appreciate the confidence in Moderna, and our mRNA platform demonstrated by the Government of the Philippines. We remain committed to making our vaccine available on every continent to help end this global pandemic."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More