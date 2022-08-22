Moderna to supply 12 mln doses of Omicron COVID shot to Canada

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday it will supply 12 million doses of its variant-adapted COVID-19 shot that targets the Omicron version of the coronavirus to Canada.

Moderna in June said trial data showed that when given as a fourth dose, the variant-adapted shot raised virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold against Omicron.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

