Moderna to supply 12 mln doses of Omicron COVID shot to Canada

Moderna Inc said on Monday it will supply 12 million doses of its variant-adapted COVID-19 shot that targets the Omicron version of the coronavirus to Canada.

Moderna in June said trial data showed that when given as a fourth dose, the variant-adapted shot raised virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold against Omicron.

