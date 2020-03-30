Moderna to Pause Enrollment in Some Clinical Trials as a Result of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently announced that it would join the growing list of drugmakers adjusting their clinical trial activities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The biotech company -- which focuses on developing vaccines and treatments using mRNA technology -- will pause enrollment in several studies.

The company will no longer enroll new patients in its phase 1 clinical trial investigating the safety and tolerability of escalating doses of mRNA-3704, an investigational treatment for the rare metabolic disorder methylmalonic acidemia.

Also, the company will pause enrollment in its phase 1 clinical trial for mRNA-3927, a potential treatment for propionic acidemia, which is also a metabolic disorder. Lastly, its phase 1 trial for mRNA-1653 -- a potential vaccine for two respiratory illnesses -- human metapneumovirus and parainfluenza virus 3 -- will also go on hiatus.

Moderna says it will monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and -- based on how the situation evolves -- will continue to make adjustments to its operations.

Image Source: Getty Images.

Given that COVID-19 spreads primarily from person to person, it isn't surprising that Moderna is taking measures to limit interactions between patients and physicians, which put all those involved at risk. Among the other drugmakers that have made similar adjustments to their clinical trial activities due to the pandemic is Eli Lilly. On March 23, the pharma giant announced that it would pause enrollment in its ongoing clinical trials, and would delay the start of new ones. Expect more drugmakers to make similar announcements soon.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.