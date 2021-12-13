Moderna to manufacture mRNA vaccines in Australia

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday it had agreed to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Australia that could make up to 100 million vaccines a year.

The facility is also intended to be activated on an urgent basis to support Australia with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities, Moderna said in a statement.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

