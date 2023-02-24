US Markets
MRNA

Moderna to make milestone payments to NIH for COVID vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 24, 2023 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O will make certain contingent development, commercial and regulatory milestone payments to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) related to the development of COVID-19 vaccines, the company said in a filing on Friday.

Moderna and the U.S. government agency had entered into a license agreement in December related to certain patents concerning the COVID vaccine products, the filing showed.

The vaccine maker first disclosed the deal in its fourth-quarter earnings release stating it missed profit estimates hurt by the royalty payment to NIH.

Moderna said under the agreement it would pay low single-digit royalties on future net sales and also minimum annual royalties.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.