Feb 18 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Friday it is developing three new vaccines based on mRNA technology, including one targeted at shingles.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.