US Markets
MRNA

Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine

Contributors
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna Inc said on Friday it is developing three new vaccines based on the same technology used for its COVID-19 shot, including one for viral infection shingles.

Adds background, details on Moderna's vaccine

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Friday it is developing three new vaccines based on the same technology used for its COVID-19 shot, including one for viral infection shingles.

The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology from Moderna and rival Pfizer PFE.N has prompted efforts to use the novel technology in other vaccines and therapeutics targeted at hard-to-treat diseases.

Pfizer is also developing an mRNA-based vaccine for shingles and expects to begin clinical trials in the second half of 2022.

If successful, both companies will compete with GlaxoSmithKline's GSK.L two-dose vaccine Shingrix, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017.

Shingles typically develops in older adults who were infected with chicken pox, or the varicella-zoster virus, when younger. It is characterized by a painful rash that generally clears up within a month.

Moderna's shingles vaccine is being developed to target the varicella-zoster virus.

The company is also developing a cancer vaccine and a shot against the herpes simplex virus-2, which causes genital herpes, a sexually transmitted disease.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE GSK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular