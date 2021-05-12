Moderna to deliver 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Australia

May 12 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Wednesday announced a supply pact with Australia for 25 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, of which 10 million doses against the original strain of the virus are to be delivered in 2021.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

