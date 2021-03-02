US Markets
Moderna to apply as early as Friday for Japan vaccine approval -report

Tokyo Newsroom Reuters
TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O is set to apply for Japanese government approval of its coronavirus vaccine as early as Friday, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T is handling domestic approval and imports of the Moderna shot and local production of Novavax Inc's VVAX.O vaccine.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)

