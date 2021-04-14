Moderna To Accelerate Development Of Its MRNA Vaccine Pipeline- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) plans to invest resources for accelerating the development of its mRNA vaccine pipeline by leveraging the power of Moderna's mRNA platform, the company said in a release.

The company is expected to present the advantages of its mRNA vaccines while hosting second annual Vaccines Day on Wednesday, April 14.

"Moderna has one of the world's largest and most innovative vaccine development pipelines. We believe we have a unique opportunity to develop new vaccines against viruses hurting people around the world, at a pace that is radically different from what the industry has previously done," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

Moderna also announced positive interim Phase 1 results from its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine candidate and new 7-month interim Phase 2 data from its cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate.

Phase 1 study of mRNA flu vaccine candidate and Phase 1 study evaluating HIV mRNA vaccines with novel strategy are expected to begin in 2021, the company said.

Moderna has entered 14 mRNA vaccine candidates into clinical trials, till today.

