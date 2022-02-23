Moderna, Thermo Fisher Scientific In Long-Term Manufacturing Collaboration - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced Wednesday a 15-year strategic collaboration agreement to enable dedicated large-scale manufacturing in the U.S. of Spikevax, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and other investigational mRNA medicines in its pipeline.

Over the past several years, Thermo Fisher has been partnering with Moderna to support its development pipeline with both clinical research and contract manufacturing services, including quick scale-up of aseptic fill-finish services and packaging of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Under this expanded agreement, Thermo Fisher will now provide dedicated capacity for a range of aseptic fill-finish services including lyophilized and liquid filling. In addition, the company will provide inspection, labeling and final packaging services.

