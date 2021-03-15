US Markets
MRNA

Moderna testing new COVID-19 vaccine as potential booster shot

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Moderna Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first patients in an early-stage study of a new COVID-19 vaccine candidate for its potential evaluation as a booster shot.

(Adds details on the new vaccine)

March 15 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first patients in an early-stage study of a new COVID-19 vaccine candidate for its potential evaluation as a booster shot.

The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute, especially in developing countries.

The early-stage study will assess the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1283 at three dose levels, and will be given to healthy adults either as a single dose or in two doses 28 days apart, the company said.

Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing its COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D'Silva) ((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/MODERNA (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular