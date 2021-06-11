Moderna, Tabuk Pharma Ink Deal To Commercialize Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine In Saudi Arabia

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Co, a fully owned subsidiary of Saudi pharmaceuticals company Astra Industrial Group, announced Friday an agreement to commercialize the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and future variant-specific booster candidates, if authorized, in Saudi Arabia for 2021 and 2022. Under the terms of this agreement, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals will hold the marketing authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia.

Beyond the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Moderna's updated variant booster candidates, the agreement also gives Tabuk the possibility to discuss opportunities to distribute other Moderna mRNA products if authorized in the future.

