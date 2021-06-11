Markets
MRNA

Moderna, Tabuk Pharma Ink Deal To Commercialize Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine In Saudi Arabia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Co, a fully owned subsidiary of Saudi pharmaceuticals company Astra Industrial Group, announced Friday an agreement to commercialize the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and future variant-specific booster candidates, if authorized, in Saudi Arabia for 2021 and 2022. Under the terms of this agreement, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals will hold the marketing authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia.

Beyond the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Moderna's updated variant booster candidates, the agreement also gives Tabuk the possibility to discuss opportunities to distribute other Moderna mRNA products if authorized in the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular