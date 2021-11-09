Moderna Submits Variation To EMA For Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Children Ages 6-11 In The EU

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has submitted for a variation to the conditional marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency for the evaluation of a 50 g two-dose series of mRNA-12731 in children ages 6-11 years. The company noted that this marks its first submission for the use of vaccine in this age group.

The company recently shared data from the KidCOVE study of mRNA-1273 in children ages 6 years to under 12 years. In the study, vaccine efficacy of 100% using the P301 primary case definition for COVID-19 was observed two weeks after the first dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 g dose level.

"We plan to submit these data to other regulatory agencies around the world to protect this important younger age population with our COVID-19 vaccine," said Stphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

