Markets
MRNA

Moderna Submits Variation To EMA For Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Children Ages 6-11 In The EU

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has submitted for a variation to the conditional marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency for the evaluation of a 50 g two-dose series of mRNA-12731 in children ages 6-11 years. The company noted that this marks its first submission for the use of vaccine in this age group.

The company recently shared data from the KidCOVE study of mRNA-1273 in children ages 6 years to under 12 years. In the study, vaccine efficacy of 100% using the P301 primary case definition for COVID-19 was observed two weeks after the first dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 g dose level.

"We plan to submit these data to other regulatory agencies around the world to protect this important younger age population with our COVID-19 vaccine," said Stphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular