March 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Thursday said it had entered into a licensing deal and would make a $36 million equity investment in Generation Bio Co GBIO.O to develop genetic medicines.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.