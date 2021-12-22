Moderna Stock Sags as Pfizer Stock Soars — Which is the Better Buy for 2022?

Moderna (MRNA) stock has been retreating in recent weeks, even amid growing concern over the Omicron variant and its economic impact. Shares of Moderna are down around 28% from its November high and 45% from its all-time high, hit back in August.

Indeed, pundits don't think the variant of concern will impact the world economy as harshly as it did in 2020. The world now has tools to mitigate economic damage and more than enough time to adapt, after all.

Even if lockdowns prove unavoidable (some parts of Europe are locking down amid Omicron's surge), long-lasting lockdowns seem less likely at this juncture. Undoubtedly, many nations now know what they'll be up against over the coming weeks.

Moderna Stock Crashes While Pfizer Stock Skyrockets

Pfizer (PFE) has also taken a bit of shine out of Moderna stock of late, with its oral treatment for COVID-19, which can be taken after infection.

While Moderna is still an incredibly innovative company that will rake in a considerable amount of sales through the pandemic, as people look to gain additional protection over Omicron and other yet-to-be-discovered variants of concern, MRNA stock's valuation remains incredibly steep. How steep? It seems like more than just perfection is already baked into the stock.

After nearly getting cut in half, MRNA stock still isn't what you'd consider a bargain. The stock is still up over 20% year to date and over 110% over the past year!

Indeed, the magnitude of the recent sell-off does not paint the whole picture for Moderna. Although I'm still a fan of Moderna's growth prospects and its full mRNA vaccine pipeline, the downside risks are just too severe if an anticipated product within the pipeline hits a roadblock.

Predicting whether pipeline products will become blockbusters or roadblocks is nearly impossible to do, even for experts in the biotech space. That's why biotech is speculative in nature and why booms and busts, like those experienced in Moderna stock, are to be expected.

As negative momentum continues building up on itself, Moderna stock will eventually reach a price that implies a margin of safety. Until then, it's tough to get behind the name.

For now, I remain bearish on Moderna, as severe overvaluation and negative momentum are too tough a pill to swallow, even if more than one of its COVID-19 booster shots are expected through 2022.

Moderna Stock: The Easy Money has Already Been Made

For those looking for a pandemic hedge, PFE stock still seems like a better bet, with its tremendous positive momentum and a valuation that's still not as high as it could be, given the amount of innovation going on behind the scenes.

Pfizer stock trades at 4.9 times sales, while Moderna stock goes for 9.5 times sales. Both names have a similar trailing price to earnings multiples, at around the 17 times range.

Why go against the trend and pay up a higher multiple for Moderna?

For now, Moderna may be the more exciting play, given the profound applications of mRNA technology, not just for inoculating against COVID-19, but for treating other diseases, such as cancer.

Still, it's unwise to count Pfizer out of the race, as it's also spending considerable amounts of R&D on its own mRNA innovations. Pfizer is less dependent on yielding a blockbuster from its pipeline. At the same time, it's also well-positioned to profit from an unexpected blockbuster.

From that standpoint, Pfizer has the better risk/reward for investors who have no desire to speculate in an industry that can be ridiculously volatile.

Arguably, Pfizer's more extensive pipeline of biopharmaceuticals gives the firm a wider moat and a greater ability to take a hit if something in the pipeline goes wrong or ends up being less successful than hoped.

Wall Street's Take

According to TipRanks’ consensus analyst rating, MRNA stock comes in as a Hold. Out of 15 analyst ratings, there are 6 Buy recommendations, 6 Hold recommendations and 3 Sell recommendations.

As for price targets, the average Moderna price target is $311.83.

The Bottom Line

Analysts are pretty divided on Moderna stock. Indeed, the name is one that you either love or hate. Even after the catastrophic drop, many bearish analysts see more pain ahead, with the Street-low price target pinned at $135 per share.

With such a swollen valuation, waning enthusiasm for its growth prospects and a modest consensus price target (implies around 16% upside from current levels), I would look to take a raincheck, as the odds of a better entry point on the horizon seem high.

Meanwhile, Pfizer stock has a more modest valuation, greater momentum, and less dependence on any given product in its pipeline. For that reason, I continue to favour Pfizer over Moderna for 2022.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette owned shares of Pfizer at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

