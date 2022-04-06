Moderna Stock Rallied 30% Last Month And Still Has More Upside

Moderna stock (NASDAQ: MRNA) has rallied by almost 30% over the last month (around twenty-one trading days), considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which was up by about 5% over the same period. While Covid-19 infections in the U.S. have trended sharply lower, there have been quite a few developments that have lifted the Covid-19 vaccine maker’s stock higher of late. Last week, the U.S. FDA authorized a second booster shot of Moderna and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines for those aged 50 years and above. The shot can be taken at least four months post the first booster. Moderna is also growing its revenue backlog for its Covid shot. Toward the end of March, the company indicated that it had signed almost $21 billion worth of advance purchase agreements for 2022 vaccine sales, up from the $19 billion the company indicated in February. The number could move higher still, as countries including the U.S. have yet to place fresh orders for 2022.

So does Moderna stock have further upside from here? While Moderna is expected to post high-teens levels of revenue growth for 2022, the markets are pricing in a massive drop in revenue for 2023 (almost -50%) as the Covid-19 pandemic potentially wanes and vaccines likely see a glut. Considering this, Moderna stock is valued at just 6.5x projected 2022 earnings, and the multiple falls to under 5x if we exclude Moderna’s sizable cash holdings. However, we think there are a couple of factors that could help drive the stock higher in the near to medium term. There’s still some level of uncertainty about the pandemic, given rising Covid-19 cases in countries such as China, and a constantly evolving virus, and it remains a possibility that vaccinations could become a recurring affair. This could help Moderna’s revenues hold up better than expected in the longer term. Moderna’s sizeable pipeline targets various infectious diseases, rare diseases, and cancers. Any positive developments surrounding the pipeline could also help to re-rate the stock higher.

We value Moderna stock at about $220 per share which is about 25% ahead of the current market price. Check out our analysis Moderna Valuation: Expensive or Cheap for more details. See our analysis on Moderna Revenues: How Does MRNA Make Money? for more details on Moderna’s business model and how its revenues are expected to trend.

Returns Apr 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] MRNA Return 3% -30% 1056% S&P 500 Return 0% -5% 103% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 2% -6% 269%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 4/4/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

