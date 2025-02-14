Moderna Stock Down 5% As Q4 EPS Misses Estimates, But Revenues Top

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported Friday a net loss of $1.12 billion or $2.91 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to net income of $217 million or $3.0.55 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 14 analysts polled expected the company to report a loss of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter slumped to $966 million from last year's $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $941.14 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to project revenues between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion. The Street is looking for revenues of $2.22 billion for the year.

