Moderna starts trial testing Omicron-specific booster shot
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday it had dosed the first participant in a mid-stage study testing its Omicron-specific booster vaccine candidate.
The company also reported data showing that neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron COVID-19 variant declined 6.3-fold from peak levels six months after a third booster dose of its vaccine but remained detectable.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
