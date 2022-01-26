Moderna starts trial testing Omicron-specific booster shot

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday it had dosed the first participant in a mid-stage study testing its Omicron-specific booster vaccine candidate.

The company also reported data showing that neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron COVID-19 variant declined 6.3-fold from peak levels six months after a third booster dose of its vaccine but remained detectable.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.