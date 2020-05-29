US Markets
Moderna starts dosing patients in mid-stage coronavirus vaccine study

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

May 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Friday it had started dosing patients in a mid-stage study with its experimental coronavirus vaccine and eventually plans to enroll 600 patients for the trial.

There are currently about 10 coronavirus vaccines being tested in humans and experts have predicted that a safe and effective vaccine could take 12 to 18 months from the start of development.

Earlier this month, Moderna had released early-stage data that showed the vaccine, mRNA-1273, was safe and produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.

The drug developer also reiterated its plans to begin late-stage trials in July.

